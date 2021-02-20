Aperio Group LLC Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 421,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,017 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

