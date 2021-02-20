Aperio Group LLC Has $12.88 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $212.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.