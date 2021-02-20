Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $14,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.