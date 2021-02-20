Aperio Group LLC Buys 26,628 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,628 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 632,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 490,098 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

CARR stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.