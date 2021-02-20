Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 355,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 156,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $19.70 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

