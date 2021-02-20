Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

