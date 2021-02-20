Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to announce sales of $40.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.88 million and the highest is $41.80 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $37.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $146.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.50 million to $147.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $187.80 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

ATRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Graham sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Jacob sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $77,371.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 268,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,233.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.03 million, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

