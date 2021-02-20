Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

