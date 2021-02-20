Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,467 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02.

