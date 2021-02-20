Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after acquiring an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

