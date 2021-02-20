Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. BP PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 1,659,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 570,322 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.54 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.