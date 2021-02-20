Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,024 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

