Analyzing BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BOC Hong Kong pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOC Hong Kong is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.51 $4.11 billion $7.77 8.10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.06 $6.47 billion $2.68 24.61

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than BOC Hong Kong. BOC Hong Kong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BOC Hong Kong and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats BOC Hong Kong on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

