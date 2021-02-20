Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $60.86

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,840.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Viasat by 18.6% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

