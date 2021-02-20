Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target at $2.84

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $$2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

