Analysts Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target at $139.00

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,431,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,563,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,609,981.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,481 shares of company stock valued at $64,296,201. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.