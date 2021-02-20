Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $13.20

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

KRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of KRG opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

