Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

NYSE:MMX opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $713.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

