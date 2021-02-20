Analysts Set Expectations for Cloudflare, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.17 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,697,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

