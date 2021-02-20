Analysts Issue Forecasts for J2 Global, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J2 Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 over the last ninety days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

