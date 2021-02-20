Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDRX. Bank of America raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $10,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $6,433,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

