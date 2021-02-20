Analysts Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 384,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,236. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

