Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47,212.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

