Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $3.61 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

