Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post $636.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.00 million and the lowest is $626.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $594.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.75. 364,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,384. IDEX has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

