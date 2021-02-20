Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $25.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.65 million to $26.00 million. Zynex posted sales of $14.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.16 million to $80.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $154.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynex.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZYXI. TheStreet lowered shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.87. 265,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,612. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

