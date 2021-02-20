Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.35). Titan International posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Titan International stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 525,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 124,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

