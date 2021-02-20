Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.19). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NLTX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.20. 158,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 326,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

