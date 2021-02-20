Analysts Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to Announce $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Kimberly-Clark posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $130.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

