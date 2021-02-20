Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 over the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

