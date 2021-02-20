Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,093,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
