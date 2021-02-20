Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $313.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.10 million and the highest is $328.70 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

GTLS stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

