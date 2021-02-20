Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.52 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $313.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.10 million and the highest is $328.70 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $321.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

GTLS stock traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.02. The stock had a trading volume of 659,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after buying an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.