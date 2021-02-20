Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.80 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 552,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

