AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $9.37. AMREP shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 60,256 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP accounts for about 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

