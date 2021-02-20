AmonD Price Up 26.3% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $916,398.98 and $50,440.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.14 or 0.00486794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.27 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00069559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.69 or 0.00421242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00026780 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.