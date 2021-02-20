AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.
Shares of AMN traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. 826,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.
In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
