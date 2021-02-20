AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%.

Shares of AMN traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. 826,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

