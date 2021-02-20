Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,399.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 46,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $703,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,705. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

