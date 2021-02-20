Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $236,531.25 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $428,906.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.67 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

