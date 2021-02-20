AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

