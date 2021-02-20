Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period.
Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.
Shares of COLD opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Featured Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.