Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.36-1.46 for the period.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of COLD opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

