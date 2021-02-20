Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%.

NYSE COLD traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,122. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

