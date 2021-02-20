American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 129,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 128,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 1,908.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

