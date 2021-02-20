American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.69.

NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after buying an additional 3,374,857 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

