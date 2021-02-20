American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.08. American CuMo Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 170,300 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

