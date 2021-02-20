Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,345 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

