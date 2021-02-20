Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.85% of Ambarella worth $27,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $101,415.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,313. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $127.16 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

