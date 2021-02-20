Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.25

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.88. Alto Ingredients shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2,717,916 shares.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,716,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $6,497,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 4,456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 168,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

