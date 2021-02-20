Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Gap Up to $24.47

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $28.00. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 2,930 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.