Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 3,755 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,468.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of ALTR opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -315.40 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $68.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

