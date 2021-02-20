AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $15.61 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

